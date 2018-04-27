The Purfleet Trust appeals for summer supplies to help homeless

Soaring temperatures is one of the many challenges facing homeless people, but a West Norfolk charity is aiming to do their bit to help out.

The Purfleet Trust, based on St Ann’s Fort, Lynn, is appealing for summer supplies such as sunscreen, hats and clothes, in an effort to keep the region’s rough sleepers cool this summer.

Chief executive Paula Hall said: “We might be welcoming the sun and looking forward to days on the beach, but that isn’t so for the people we help.

“Unless they can find shelter they are likely to become burned or even suffer heat-stroke.

“In later spring and early summer the sun is particularly strong and the medical advice is to keep out of it and use lots of sunblock.

“But if you are homeless finding shade is not so easy, and if you have no money how can you afford costly products?”

The Purfleet Trust says summer weather sometimes deceives donors because they “think it isn’t necessary” to give during warm months, but say there is “immediate sympathy for those who have to endure cold and rain”.

Ms Hall added: “Heat is debilitating and it’s very easy to become dehydrated especially when you are carrying all that you own around with you.

“Heavy burdens lead to dehydration. The rest of us get all the drinks we need, it’s not so easy for those with very little cash.

“When we get hot and sticky we can climb into a cool bath or stand under an invigorating shower. That’s not an option for those on the streets.

“We need money all year round for our work to provide cool drinks and sun products in summer as well as warm clothes and hot food in winter.

“And all year round we need funds for washing facilities, soap, water and towels.”

The Purfleet Trust is hosting a number of fundraising activities throughout summer to raise extra money as well as taking on the GEAR Run next month. To donate, visit their office at 5 St Ann’s Fort.