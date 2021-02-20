The Queen has told Mart showmen about her happy memories of visiting the Lynn fair in the early days of her reign.

She has written from Windsor Castle saying she remembers it well and how sorry she is that coronavirus is making life so difficult for them this year.

The Royal message is a reply to a letter sentby fairground operator Colleen Roper telling The Queen about the impact of coronavirus on the Mart at Lynn and the industry as a whole.

She also sent The Queen a selection of photographs taken in 1953, her coronation year, when she and the Queen Mother braved bitter weather to meet the showmen, tour the fairground set up on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place and to have a cup of tea in the living van of one of the leading showmen Herbert Gray.

Colleen is one of a group of six women fairground operators who have joined forces to set up a group called future4fairgrounds to raise awareness of the industry and make sure the Mart is not forgotten even though it has to stay away this year.

“Obviously the royals have got connections with the fairgrounds with the royal charters and it’s nice that they support their local fair, the King’s Lynn Mart.

“I wrote to The Queen to tell her how difficult times are for us at the moment and reminding her of the happy days when she honoured Lynn Mart with a visit.”

Colleen told The Queen that she hoped the Royal Family would continue the strong connection formed with the showmen and, maybe,choose to grant a Royal Charter to a fairground

“I was absolutely delighted to get a reply via her lady in waiting. As well as saying that she recalls the visit she also added that she hopes better times will lie ahead for us all in 2021.”

Colleen, from Rainbow Park Amusements, at Hunstanton, is running a Mart painting competition with local primary schools as away of ensuring the fair is not forgotten.