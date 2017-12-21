The Queen arrives at King’s Lynn railway station

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arrived at Lynn railway station today to start off their seasonal celebrations.

Her Majesty, 91, and Prince Philip, 96, travelled first class on the 10.45am Great Northern service from London King’s Cross to Lynn, before heading to Sandringham.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at platform 2 of King�"s Lynn Train Station, ready for their Christmas break at Sandringham - Station Manager Graeme Pratt (right) walks with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh after they leave the train.

The Queen alighted the train in a vibrant magenta coat and silk headscarf.

Prince Philip was clutching a copy of Michelangelo: The Complete Paintings, Sculptures and Architecture by Frank Zollner, which was published earlier this year.

This year, Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle will be joining the royal family at their country estate on Christmas Day.