The Queen bids farewell to last corgi, Willow

They have been the faithful companions of The Queen since she was given her first corgi, called Susan, when she was an 18-year-old Princess.

The recent death of her last corgi, Willow, at the age of almost 15, has brought to a close the remarkable link with her canine pets spanning more than eight decades.

Willow’s death comes 18 months after the loss of Holly, who died at Balmoral Castle aged 13.

Both of these corgis famously appeared with their royal mistress and James Bond star Daniel Craig in the sketch used for the opening of the London Olympics in 2012.

Mr Craig, wearing a dinner suit, was seen walking beside the Queen along a red-carpeted corridor in Buckingham Palace with her two corgis at their feet.

Her beloved corgis have often been pictured following The Queen at her ankles and have accompanied The Queen on her travels to Balmoral in August for her annual summer holiday.

It has not been officially revealed where Willow has been buried but it is thought she may have been laid to rest in a grave within the grounds of The Queen’s West Norfolk home at Sandringham.

In one quiet corner of the Sandringham House gardens, visible to visitors when the House and Grounds are open to the public, are the graves and headstones of some of The Queen’s many corgis she has kept over the years.

Some of the headstones carry the name of the corgi buried there, their ages and the words “faithful companion of The Queen”.