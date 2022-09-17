Dozens of mourners joined together in memory of Queen Elizabeth II for a special service of commemoration in Lynn yesterday evening.

Civil dignitaries, members of the public and officials from various walks of life attended the service at Lynn Minster, which was led by Reverend Canon Dr Mark Dimond.

The event, which was also live-streamed for those unable to be there in person, provided an opportunity for those attending to remember the Queen and what she meant to the people of West Norfolk and reflect on her life.

The service included hymns, prayers and readings, with Rev Dimond welcoming the congregation.

"We gather here in great sadness but with enormous thankfulness as we mark the death of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II," he said.

"Her presence on the throne for 70 years was an extraordinary historical fact.

Reverend Canon Dr Mark Dimond

"Within those years, she gave us a peace and stability that was of significant benefit to the nation.

"Our servant queen, like all of us, faced life's ups and downs. She encountered joy and experienced sorrow, yet it was her unwavering faith, a glad heart and an underlying humility that brought her life well lived.

"Through guidance by God, the late Queen gave her all. We therefore commend her to God's mercy and pray for her family, the nation and the commonwealth, and all peoples who have cherished her life among us."

Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Romney and the Right Reverend Dr Jane Steen, bishop of Lynn also spoke during the service.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild and his wife Baroness Evans

Rev Steen said the Queen "made herself vulnerable to us and allowed us into her heart at moments of deepest grief".

"Yet it was part of Her Late Majesty's genius that we did not simply watch her family, but we became part of her family, we were her family," she added.

"She was in some sense to all of us daughter, sister, mother, grandmother."

Rev Steen paid tribute to the monarch's ability to make the nation feel that we "could look to her for example, for inspiration, for steadfastness, for the reassurance that we would all get through".

It came ahead of a national one-minute's silence on Sunday at 8pm, for which the Minster will remain open if people wish to gather to observe it.

Other services in the area on Sunday include:

10am: Heacham;

10.30am: All Saints, Helhoughton;

5pm: Blessed Virgin Mary & All Saints, Sculthorpe;

6.30pm: St Faith's, Gaywood.