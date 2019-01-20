The Queen goes to Wolferton church this morning
The Queen paid a visit to St Peter's church in Wolferton this morning, but the Duke of Edinburgh stayed away after a week in which he was involved in a car crash near Sandringham.
The 92-year-old monarch wore a light brown coat and hat decorated with feathers for today's church service
She was driven to church after both she and Philip were seen apparently driving in the area without seatbelts this week.
Her son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, joined his mother at the service.
Every year the Royal Family attend one service away from the St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate.
Norfolk police have said they have spoke to Prince Philip about driving without a seatbelt.
The accident continues to be investigated. A 46-year-old Lynn woman passenger in the other car, Emma Fairweather is reported to have sustained a broken wrist in the accident.
Prince Philip driving at Sandringham apparently without a seatbelt. Photo: ALBANPIX
Photo: KL.FM
