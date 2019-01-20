Home   News   Article

The Queen goes to Wolferton church this morning

By Mark Leslie
-
Published: 15:43, 20 January 2019
 | Updated: 15:45, 20 January 2019

The Queen paid a visit to St Peter's church in Wolferton this morning, but the Duke of Edinburgh stayed away after a week in which he was involved in a car crash near Sandringham.

The Queen with Prince Andrew go to Wolferton church. MLNF-19AF01087 (6625046)
The Queen with Prince Andrew go to Wolferton church. MLNF-19AF01087 (6625046)

The 92-year-old monarch wore a light brown coat and hat decorated with feathers for today's church service

She was driven to church after both she and Philip were seen apparently driving in the area without seatbelts this week.

The Queen at Wolferton Church. MLNF-19AF01089 (6625033)
The Queen at Wolferton Church. MLNF-19AF01089 (6625033)

Her son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, joined his mother at the service.

Every year the Royal Family attend one service away from the St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate.

Norfolk police have said they have spoke to Prince Philip about driving without a seatbelt.

The accident continues to be investigated. A 46-year-old Lynn woman passenger in the other car, Emma Fairweather is reported to have sustained a broken wrist in the accident.

Prince Philip driving without seatbelt at Sandringham. Photo: ALBANPIX (6625026)
Prince Philip driving without seatbelt at Sandringham. Photo: ALBANPIX (6625026)

Prince Philip driving at Sandringham apparently without a seatbelt. Photo: ALBANPIX

Aftermath of crash at Sandringham, involving Prince Philip. Photo: KL.FM (6625024)
Aftermath of crash at Sandringham, involving Prince Philip. Photo: KL.FM (6625024)

Photo: KL.FM

