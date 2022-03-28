The Queen has launched her own Sandringham branded washing up liquid, which is several times the price of popular brand Fairy.

The Sandringham branded soap retails at £9.99,smells of "Coastal Walks" and is almost five times the price of Fairy, which is £2 at Asda.

The product is part of a new Sandringham range which includes sanitiser, dog treats and honey.

The Queen's washing up liquid,£9.99 - Bay Media (55720245)

A label on the bottle states:"Inspired by a shared passion for protecting our environment, we have collaborated with Norfolk Natural Living, to create our dish wash just 10 miles from the estate, using the finest botanical ingredients."

It has been revealed by those close to the Queen over the years that the monarch "likes to wash up", which may have been the inspiration behind the new product.

Queen's jubilee events. Platinum. Queen Elizabeth II (55586395)

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has been quoted as saying "the Queen likes to wash up in her Marigolds when she stays on her estate in Balmoral".

If you want to get sudsy, the liquid is now on sale in the Sandringham shop.