The Queen makes annual visit to Sandringham Women’s Institute despite power cut

The Queen arrived at West Newton Village Hall for her annual visit to the Women’s Institute yesterday despite power cuts across the village.

The monarch, who is Sandringham and West Newton’s branch president, spends time with members of the group each year, having joined the voluntary organisation in 1943, when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

Wearing pale pink, the Queen was greeted by the Sandringham branch’s chairman and vice president Yvonne Browne when she arrive at around 2.50pm.

It is thought West Newton Village Hall was without power during Her Majesty’s visit following a stormy night.

BBC Look East reporter Susie Fowler-Watt was this year’s ‘celebrity’ guest speaker for the meeting.

She said she felt very honoured to be asked: “I have been very excited about this since I found out I was doing it, it is a very special occasion.

BBC Look East presenter Susie Fowler-Watt

“I have been trying not to think about it too much because I’ll be nervous about it. It is a wonderful occasion and I feel very privileged.”

The presenter spoke about her life and her work – and her appearance earned many Brownie points with 12-year-old daughter Lola. She came along to present a posy to the Queen.

Photo: ADAM FAIRBROTHER