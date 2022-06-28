The Queen's Sandringham collection, sold at the Norfolk estate gift shop now includes bespoke Sandringham wood walking sticks for £55.

Each stick is unique, and features an antlers design, which is also emblazoned on other items previously seen in the shop such as postcards and coasters.

The motif is an apt symbol for the countryside estate, where deer can sometimes be spotted.

£55 locally sourced wood Sandringham walking sticks Credit Bay media (57630828)

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust says: "The red deer of East Anglia are some of the finest beasts in Britain, and Norfolk stags are often some 20 per cent bigger than elsewhere in the country."

The Queen's Sandringham shop range has blossomed with some novel items in the last couple of years including Norfolk made honey, honey lip balm and an array of debonair dog products.

One can purchase a pooch perfume that makes your dog smell of "coastal walks".

The Queen leaving Sandringham House after the reception (Joe Giddens/PA) (54701975)

The canine cologne, which will retails at £9.99 has a “rich, musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot".

The Queen is well known for her love of dogs and owns several Corgis

These hand crafted walking sticks are the latest in the Queen's Sandringham collection and a ate beautifully designed.

The Queen, 96, has been spotted using late husband Prince Philip's old walking sticks when she is out and about and another stick that has a stag horn design. It has been reported she is suffering from occasional mobility issues not uncommon for her age.