The Range comes under fire for staying open in time of crisis

West Norfolk Council has defended a retailer after it was criticised for staying open despite being viewed as a “non-essential” service this week.

The Range, which has a store at the Hardwick Retail Park in Lynn, has come under fire in Essex this week over the safety of staff during the coronavirus period.

But Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for business development, said the Hardwick store should be open, while maintaining social distancing measures.