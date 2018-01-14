The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn present £200 to a student aiming to travel to Tanzania

With support of Voluntary Service Overseas, an international development charity with a vision for a “world without poverty”, Rebecca Beardmore has volunteered to travel to Tanzania for three months to work in schools and help mentor young people.

To fill her time between leaving school and attending Cardiff University to study on a physiotherapist course, Rebecca undertook some volunteer work which impressed the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn.

Rebecca approached the club to help her raise the £1,500 needed for her to take the trip, and they presented her with a cheque for £200.

Pictured, Rebecca Beardmore receiving a cheque from Richard Waite with Mark Walker. Picture: SUBMITTED.