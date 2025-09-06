Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Prince William is younger than his wife.

2. WHO AM I? Can you name the four famous faces pictured above, plus the daily TV show they present?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these celebrities is the odd one out - and why?

Gerard Butler; Lewis Capaldi; Lulu; Ally McCoist; Gordon Ramsay; Rod Stewart.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Diana, Princess of Wales, agreed to a divorce from the Prince of Wales more than three years after separating

▶ Ford launched its new Ka city car

▶ Changing Rooms, the X-Files, Ballykissangel and Silent Witness all appeared on BBC TV for the first time

▶ Gazza scored a wonder goal for England against Scotland

5. WHAT'S BREWING: In which major European city has this famous beer been brewed since 1876?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: In a game of darts, what is the lowest number that can NOT be scored with one dart?

7. POPTEASER: With which three blockbuster films do you connect these songs?

▶ Mrs Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel

▶ (Everything I Do) I Do It For You by Bryan Adams

▶ Stuck in the Middle With You by Stealers Wheel

8. WORDWISE: What is the adjectival noun for a person from these three places (for example, if it said England - the answer would be English)

▶ The Netherlands

▶ Slovakia

▶ Isle of Man

9. WHEN… did New Order and the England football team have a UK No.1 with World In Motion?

10. WHAT… does the letter E stand for in Einstein's famous equation E = mc2?

11. WHO... is the only dwarf in Disney's animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs who doesn’t speak?

12. WHICH… well-known car brand’s name translates to ‘lemon’ in the language of the country where it was established?

13. WHERE AM I? From which five different countries have these flights arrived?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 True - the Princess of Wales is older by just over five months; 2 Richard Madeley, Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ed Balls present ITV Breakfast programme Good Morning Britain; 3 They were all born in Scotland apart from Rod Stewart who was born in London; 4 1996; 5 Barcelona; 6 Twenty three; 7 The Graduate, Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, Reservoir Dogs; 8 Dutch, Slovak, Manx; 9 1990; 10 Energy; 11 Dopey - he communicates through actions, expressions and odd sounds; 12 Citroen; 13 Hurghada- Egypt; Faro - Portugal; Budapest - Hungary; Bratislava - Slovakia; Tours - France.