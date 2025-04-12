Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Elvis Presley never met The Beatles.

2. WHO AM I? Name the actors pictured above, and the hit TV show they appeared in together?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these countries is the odd one out?

Algeria; Brazil, Ecuador, Indonesia; Kenya; Maldives

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ The Bank of England cut its base interest rate to 1.5% - the lowest in its 300-year history

▶ Slumdog Millionaire won seven Oscars including Best Director for Danny Boyle

▶ Gordon Brown was Prime Minister

▶ Terry Wogan presented his final breakfast show on Radio 2

5. WHAT'S COOKING: This famous English dessert consists of a shortcrust pastry shell beneath layers of jam, frangipane, and a topping of flaked almonds - and sometimes icing. But what is it called?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which Premier League team play their home games at the Vitality Stadium in Boscombe?

7. POPTEASER: Which three acts collaborated on the 2016 No.1 single Rockabye?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, BULSE

▶ Bag for diamonds

▶ Pickled beef

▶ Dissolute man

9. WHO…wrote the novel the Da Vinci Code?

10. WHAT… is the UK’s biggest supermarket based on market share?

11. WHERE…in Europe are the cities of Limassol and Larnaca?

12. NAME…the first James Bond novel published by Ian Fleming

13. WHERE AM I? In which British city will you find this museum dedicated to the Titanic?

QUESTION 5

ANSWERS: 1 False, they met for the first and only time in 1965 in California; 2 Don Johnson as James ‘Sonny’ Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs in Miami Vice; 3 The Equator runs through all of the countries part from Algeria; 4 2009; 5 Bakewell Tart; 6 Bournemouth; 7 Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and Sean Paul; 8 A bag for diamonds; 9 Dan Brown; 10 Tesco; 11 Cyprus: 12 Casino Royale; 13 Belfast.