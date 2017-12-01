The Script play Thetford Forest

The Script are to play Thetford Forest on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

The Dublin band are one of the world’s most popular and have sold more than 29 million records.

Their latest release, Freedom Child, topped the UK Official Albums Chart and scored the band their fourth UK No 1 album. Lead single Rain picked up phenomenal radio airplay and the video has been viewed over 24 million times.

This success replicates earlier outings with albums such as The Script; Science and Faith and No Sound Without Silence and anthemic pop/rock singles including We Cry; The Man Who Can’t Be Moved; ‘For The First Time’; Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) and ’Superheroes’.

Danny O’Donoghue, of The Script said, “We love performing as part of Forest Live. It will be our fourth trip to Thetford Forest and we look forward to making our debut at Westonbirt Arboretum. We hope you can join us to rock in this unique atmosphere.”

Tickets £42.50 (plus £4.75 booking fee) go on sale at 9am today from the Forestry Commission box office tel: 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music