The bright lights of the theatre are the destination for a West Norfolk teenager who has been awarded a place at London’s prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (RCSSD).

Maria Lewis will be following in the footsteps of illustrious alumni, including Carrie Fisher who has enjoyed a long career in films - an aspiration that the Lynn Springwood High School student is taking with her.

Her career ambitions, including screen acting, have been helped by attending Springwood High School, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which has a great reputation for its music and drama provision.

Springwood High School student Maria Lewis. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

“Springwood has been a great support for me, it has helped shape my future, build my confidence and has guided me to become the person I am today. The opportunities it provided have given me an eye-opener to my future career path which has motivated me,” she said.

Maria,17, is following in family footsteps as her mum studied at London’s Music University and Performance School and is also a songwriter. Maria’s cousin Myka attends RADA (Royal Academy of the Dramatic Arts) and is in her third year.

“Springwood has helped through the plays that I have been a part of, and the drama lessons. The support from my drama teachers has been amazing as they have helped me become more confident and creative,” she said.

Maria will be studying drama and applied theatre while she is at RCSSD and said she was looking forward to meeting people who have the same interests and aspirations that she has had since she was a child.