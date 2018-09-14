The streets of King's Lynn hosts a whodunnit?

Team Clueless won the prize for the best team photo (4096403)

I am a self-confessed armchair detective – if I’m not reading a whodunit I can probably be found watching back to back episodes of Marple, Sherlock, Vera or Midsummer Murders.

I’ve spent many a happy hour flexing the old grey matter, trying to second guess who the

killer is – all with varying degrees of success.

And having spent the summer holidays teaching my children to play Cluedo (so they are now as obsessed as I am), when we saw Clued Upp – a virtual murder mystery game played via your smartphone – was coming to King’s Lynn we couldn’t wait to sign up.

Entry is £30 per team of six (children go free) and each group is tasked with tracking down 20 virtual witnesses on a map through an app to play the game described as Pokémon Go meets Cluedo.

Players must answer a question correctly to unlock each of their statements and then piece together the information in order to unmask the killer.

Mini marples Mia Wilson, Peter Chapman, Rhys Wilson & Nancy Chapman (4096407)

As detectives for the day it was our job to solve the double murder of gangland crooks Ronnie and Reggie Kray by eliminating the suspects to uncover the culprit and their murder weapon.

We were also up against the clock – as the team to crack the case quickest claims the winner’s trophy, while other prizes are awarded for best costumes, best team photo, best name, best canine detective and best junior detective.

So, how did we fare?

Fancy dress is encouraged so we got in the spirit, dressing up as the Cluedo characters to help channel our inner detectives while others were spotted sporting deerstalkers, SWAT uniforms and CSI overalls.

Lynn's police station was a stopping point for clues (4096409)

Locating the witnesses was straightforward enough it was piecing together all the information which took the time - there was plenty to sift through, not to mention a few red herrings trying to throw us off track.

Nevertheless it was great fun exploring King’s Lynn town centre and seeing how much effort all the other teams had put into their costumes – it was easy to spot who was playing as there were groups of people dotted all over town huddled round their phones, all sporting similar puzzled looks to us.

Overall our team Clueless placed 28th out of the 95 groups who successfully solved the murder, after we clocked a time of one hour 46 minutes.

So far more than 20,000 people have played Clued Upp in cities up and down the country, and it’s easy to see why the game is proving so popular.

It was a great way to spend a morning having fun with friends – and we were pleased to return home our heads held high after successfully solving the case.

The cherry on the cake came later when we found out we’d won the best team photo prize too.

In conclusion I accuse Clued Upp of hosting a brilliant game in King’s Lynn. We’ll definitely be playing again. Case closed.

For more information visit www.cluedupp.com