Students got the acting bug as they took to the stage in a musical production of Annie Jr.

On the evenings of Thursday, March 23 and Friday 24, performers from Year 7-12 at King Edward VII Academy (KES), entertained audiences with the classic rags to riches tale of orphan Annie.

The production is appropriate for the age group performing and was accompanied by professional sound and lighting.

Students performed Annie Jr in their musical production at KES

Students involved were given a taste of what it is like to perform in a professional production, including the initial audition process, through to rehearsals and the final performances.

Cast members made the most of the opportunity to refine their talents, developing their singing voices and learning choreography.

Those that weren’t in the production cast were able to be involved in aspects that take place behind the scenes which included creating sets and props, managing the stage, and constructing costumes, as well as assisting with hair and make-up, making the production a group effort.

Students performed Annie Jr in their musical production at KES

The musical has been a family-favourite production on Broadway for many years, and is based on the cartoon strip Little Orphan Annie.

It is set in the Depression-era, with a rags-to-riches story of an orphan who yearns to escape from the orphanage she lives in.

Sarah Hartshorn, principal at KES, said: “Last night I had the pleasure of watching the first school production at KES in nine years.

“The performance of Annie was so heart-warming to watch.

“It was wonderful to see our students grow in confidence before our eyes. It truly was a sight to see.

“ We have so much talent at the school that can now be harnessed through our performing arts curriculum and utilise the amazing new drama studios and theatre we are fortunate to have.”

Abby Clarke, co-director of the production, said: “It has been wonderful developing the performance of Annie Jr.

“The students have shown dedication, resilience, and determination throughout the rehearsal process.

“I could not be prouder of how far they have come.”