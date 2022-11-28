West Norfolk MPs have again implored health bosses to announce a new hospital for Lynn - with the deadline for a decision fast approaching.

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital have repeatedly been told a Government verdict on the building’s future will be made by the end of this year.

Now, as December approaches, MPs and council leaders have penned a letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay urging him to take immediate action and confirm its place in a new hospitals programme.

West Norfolk Council leader Stuart Dark, MP Liz Truss and MP James Wild with the letter outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, North West Norfolk MP James Wild and West Norfolk Council leader Stuart Dark - three of the signatories - visited the QEH on Friday to once again highlight the issues facing the country’s most propped hospital.

Around 80% of the estate is covered in deficient Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) planks.

Commenting on the letter, Mr Wild said: “Over the last three years I have been campaigning with the backing of other MPs, local councillors, and strong community support for a new hospital.

“The Health Secretary has rightly prioritised resolving the RAAC issues facing QEH.

“Now patients and staff need an urgent decision confirming the new hospital fit for the future that is so desperately needed. The time for waiting is over.”

Former Prime Minister Ms Truss added: “Everyone who uses, works or visits the Queen Elizabeth Hospital knows that the main building urgently needs replacing.

“Last week I visited the hospital and met the team doing their utmost in difficult circumstances.

“Today James Wild MP, I and community leaders are calling for urgent action from the Health Secretary to commit to a new build hospital. This is vital for my constituents.”

Leaders hope a new hospital can be delivered by 2030.

Also contributing to the letter were MPs Sir John Hayes, Richard Bacon and Jerome Mayhew - as well as Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor, Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen, and borough councillor Sir Jeremy Bagge.

Cllr Dark said: “I and the borough council have been in lockstep with the QEH hospital’s senior leadership team and our MPs throughout.

“We have been supporting and magnifying the bid and key messages and highlighting the dire need for a new hospital and the strength of community concern and support to decision makers at key stages.

“This has included the borough’s face to face lobbying of relevant ministers and Secretaries of State, formal letters, initiation and support of the petition which gained such wonderful community backing and bringing in influential partners like Norfolk County Council and others to the cause.

“A modern, safe 21st century hospital, capable of supporting patients, visitors and brilliant staff is something we all need and must have.”

In their letter, signatories welcomed the Health Secretary’s recognition of the “huge concerns” about RAAC issues at the QEH. This follows from Mr Barclay visiting the hospital with Mr Wild in July.

Aiming to reflect residents’ concern at delays in a decision which was originally due last spring, the MPs and other signatories say: “Patients and staff are extremely frustrated at the delay in decisions which were due at the beginning of this year and have been repeatedly pushed back.

“Your public recognition of the need for urgent attention is therefore very important and we trust that you will prioritise dealing with RAAC issues at QEH and take the much needed and urgent action of confirming that QEH will be one of the government’s new hospital schemes.”

In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed the new national hospital programme would go ahead.