'The time is right to move on', says retiring King's Lynn priest
Published: 07:30, 21 May 2020
Following 17 years of service at Lynn's minster, Rev Canon Christopher Ivory will be recording his final service at the end of the month.
However, the retiring 66-year-old intends to return for a proper farewell in October when the coronavirus has passed.
The minster's vicar said the time is right to pass on the role to someone "younger and more energetic" having started in the town in April 2003.
