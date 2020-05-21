Home   News   Article

'The time is right to move on', says retiring King's Lynn priest

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:30, 21 May 2020

Following 17 years of service at Lynn's minster, Rev Canon Christopher Ivory will be recording his final service at the end of the month.

However, the retiring 66-year-old intends to return for a proper farewell in October when the coronavirus has passed.

The minster's vicar said the time is right to pass on the role to someone "younger and more energetic" having started in the town in April 2003.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE