Waterstones of Lynn Book of the Week: The Troubled Deep - Cam Killick Norfolk Mysteries (hardback), by Rob Parker

Nobody ever knew what happened to the Brindleys. One summer they were there - flashy, loud and beautiful - and then they were gone. A mother, father and two children, vanished into the East Anglian night.

Some said the family never made it home from the party; their speeding car thrown off the tracks and the four of them silently buried in the marshes. Others said they had simply moved on. For over 30 years, the case remained as cold as the freezing waterways of the Norfolk broads.

Until Cam Killick found the car.

An ex-marine and ex-SBS officer, Cam Killick’s PTSD has made the return to civilian life a living nightmare. The only place he can find peace is under water, where the world is muffled to white noise. As a cold case diver it is his job to scour the waterways of the country for the lost, the submerged, the drowned, laying their stories to rest alongside them.

Except when Cam levers open the doors to the Brindley car on the lake bed where he found it, all four bodies are missing. And Cam will soon learn that some secrets, once submerged, are better off staying that way.

Waterstones of Norfolk Street, Lynn - Top Ten

1. Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros

2. Stokesby Grave – David Blake

3. The Frozen People (pre-order) – Elly Griffiths

4. Butter – Asako Yuzuki

5. The Wrong Sister – Claire Douglas

6. The Anxious Generation – Jonathan Haidt

7. The Armour of Light – Ken Follet

8. Voyage of the Damned – Frances White

9. The List of Suspicious Things – Jennie Godfrey

10. Poison Garden – LJ Ross