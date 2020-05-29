King's Lynn Town's promotion wait goes on following latest EFL statement
Published: 13:12, 29 May 2020
| Updated: 13:14, 29 May 2020
King's Lynn Town Football Club face a further wait to find out if they will be promoted following the latest announcement by the English Football League (EFL).
EFL officials have now called a meeting on Monday, June 8, to consider and possibly approve the framework for curtailing the season.
The National League's decision remains predicated on the situation in the EFL and, in particular, league Two, who expressed a desire to end the season with promotion but not relegation.
More by this authorGreg Plummer