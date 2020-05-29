Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Town's promotion wait goes on following latest EFL statement

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:12, 29 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:14, 29 May 2020

King's Lynn Town Football Club face a further wait to find out if they will be promoted following the latest announcement by the English Football League (EFL).

EFL officials have now called a meeting on Monday, June 8, to consider and possibly approve the framework for curtailing the season.

The National League's decision remains predicated on the situation in the EFL and, in particular, league Two, who expressed a desire to end the season with promotion but not relegation.

Read more
FootballKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE