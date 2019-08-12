The Walks in Lynn is a contender for the title of the UK’s best park.

Home of Red Mount chapel, Guannock Gate, band stand and much more, The Walks is a popular part of Lynn.

The online vote is now open at www.fieldsintrust.org.best-park/east with the winner announced in mid-September.

The Walks. Picture: Richard Humphrey

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader and cabinet portfolio holder of culture, heritage and health at West Norfolk Council put the case for supporting The Walks.

She said: “The Walks is a beautiful green space in King’s Lynn that regularly hosts community activities including the popular weekly Park Run and live music at the band stand.

“Guided tours are available of the Red Mount chapel which is skirted with a winding stream. The Walks is also home to a multi-use games area (muga), parkour area, children’s play area, nursery, a church and hosts the popular Fawkes in the Walks and King’s Lynn Pride events.

Medieval Gate, The Walks. Picture: Richard Humphrey

“The plant beds are always full of colour and it’s a calm space in town.

"It has already won the Green Flag Award and it would be wonderful for the Walks to receive more national recognition. I would urge people to vote.”

Helen Griffiths, the chief executive of the Fields in Trust, who organise the award, said: “Our parks and green spaces are a vital part of UK community infrastructure.”