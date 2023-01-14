Shoppers in the Vancouver Quarter may well have noticed The Workshop in New Conduit Street in the centre of Lynn.

And Natalie Songer, a community producer who has worked as a theatre practitioner for a number of years, is keen for those who are curious to pop in and ask questions.

The performing arts venue opened in the town centre in 2019, using the building as a temporary space and, now heading into its third year, it is providing arts opportunities, placing itself at the heart of the community.

Natalie Songer is a community producer at The Workshop, a place for the performing arts, in Lynn

Natalie has been in her post since 2021 and she said: “The Workshop is working in a way that is innovative for an arts organisation.

“My role focuses on a co-design with the community, to build a relationship with a community group and design an arts project together. “

Natalie is currently managing three projects within the community. She is working with secondary school, the King’s Lynn Academy, the Purfleet Trust and Vision Norfolk to develop creative programmes which are all dependent on funding.

Creator of the Purfleet Trust's new book 'Pathways', community producer at The Workshop, Natalie Songer

She said: “Every project I am working on is geared towards mental well-being.

“With King’s Lynn Academy we are collaborating in their community ambassador programme.

“The students choose a subject where they can make a change happen within their school community and they have chosen climate change.

The Workshop in New Conduit Street offers performing arts opportunities in the community

“A group of 12 young people have planted an eco garden and there will be events to fundraise and promote this in the spring.

“We have got funding now to do more work with the Purfleet Trust.

“A group of adults who are at risk of homelessness contributed to developing skills for mental well-being by creating a calm space at the day centre.

Natalie Songer is a community producer at The Workshop, a place for the performing arts, in Lynn (61780348)

“They also attended workshops in creative writing and confidence building.

“With Vision Norfolk we are starting a choir for adults with vision impairment called singing for Well-Being which will take place at The Workshop.

“I always ask community groups ‘what do you need?’ and this enables them to make decisions.

“It is an important way of working and the future of community arts.”