It has been an “absolutely amazing” start for a performing arts group, which debuted with a pantomime.

The Why Not Us theatre company, set up by West Lynn actor Jordan Winn, dazzled the audience at Lynn’s Springwood High School.

The Nativity and the Stolen Christmas Elves is performed by a group of young performers passionate about theatre.

The cast of The Nativity and the Stolen Christmas Elves

Jordan started the theatre company with an aim of giving young people who often feel excluded or misunderstood a space.

The pantomime was written by Jordan and Will Phoenix, who both have autism and a passion for the performing arts.

Around 20 members make up the theatre company, including actors, dancers and backstage team members.

Nativity and the Stolen Christmas Elves is a pantomime taking place at Lynn's Springwood High School

“We had our first show last weekend, which went absolutely amazing. The crowd was incredible and really joined in,” Jordan said.

Tickets are still available to buy for the second and final upcoming performance taking place this Saturday.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £4 for children and can be purchased online.

Jordan Winn, founder of the Why Not Us theatre company



