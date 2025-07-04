Visitors have been rushing to see the “UK’s oldest theatre” stage, which has recently been discovered.

Demand to view the historic stage overwhelmed the St George’s Guildhall in Lynn, with 2,000 people so far having visited to see the oldest surviving 15th-century timber floorboards.

The medieval floorboards were uncovered earlier this year and date back to around 1419, and were possibly trod by Shakespeare himself.

Earlier this year, the Guildhall discovered the "extraordinary discovery".

Creative director at St George’s Guildhall, Tim FitzHigham, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the public’s interest and enthusiasm.”

“It’s only been on display for a few weeks, and to see more than 2,000 people come through our doors to connect with this extraordinary piece of heritage is both humbling and heartening.

“The response underlines how important this building is, not just to King’s Lynn, but to the story of English theatre.”

Archaeologists confirmed that the stage is the oldest surviving playhouse in the UK, with visitors also being able to see the early dressing rooms that have also been discovered.

FitzHigham added: “I also want to thank the incredible team of volunteers who have welcomed visitors, answered questions, and helped bring the Guildhall’s rich history to life. They have been essential to this success.”

The Guildhall urges people to visit while they are still visible, as they will be recovered at the end of July.

Reporting by Lola Hart