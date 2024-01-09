A shoplifter who stole a £3 bottle beer has put himself in breach of a suspended sentence order, meaning he is now at risk of going to prison.

Shane Wilson, 29, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted stealing a bottle of Desperados worth £3.25 from Sainsbury's in Lynn town centre.

Prosecutor Colette Harper explained that on November 6, Wilson was given a six-month custodial sentence, suspended for 24 months.

By committing an offence just eight days later on November 14, Wilson put himself in breach of that sentence.

He was committed to sentence at Norwich Crown Court, and magistrates at Lynn were asked to hand the case over to the crown court.

Wilson is expected to appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 5 and has been released on unconditional bail.