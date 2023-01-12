A salon in Lynn has taken on a new owner, who hopes to carry on the "gold standard legacy" the previous owners built.

Emily Self has taken over ownership of Boldero and Filby hair and beauty salon on St James Street and says along with keeping up the high standard made by previous owners Terry Boldero and Caroline Fellows, she wants to bring a medical side to the salon.

It's an end of a era for Terry and Caroline, who have ran the salon for 24 years, Terry has decided to go travelling while Caroline is starting her own salon from home.

Previous owners Caroline Fellows (left) and Terry Boldero (Right) alongside new owner Emily Self (middle) (61801028)

"Terry and Caroline's legacy will live on and we want to keep the gold standard they've created," said Emily.

"I took over last week and everyone has been so lovely and supportive, and we have some great clients.

"Everybody is welcome in our salon."

A sneak peak inside Boldero and Filby's in Lynn (61801026)

Emily, a trained nurse, has also brought in her aesthetics business 'Self Aesthetics' into Boldero and Filby's, and plans to expand into other ventures too.

"I want to bring a medical side to the salon, offering wigs, scarring treatment and to offer sessions for people with learning disabilities," she said.

"We also have a beauty lady coming in who specialises in skincare and want it to be accessible in town."

Inside Boldero and FIlby's (61801030)

The same team who were working there under the previous ownership will remain in the salon.

"It's very exciting times at the moment, change is hard but the team have been fabulous," she said.

"I know Terry and Caroline will be missed."

Previous owners of Boledero and FIlby's Caroline Fellows and Terry Boldero (61801024)

Boldero and Filby's was first opened by business partners Terry and Caroline in 1999.

Emily has decided to keep the same decor which will also remain in the salon.