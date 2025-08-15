One of the largest VJ Day events for some years took place in a West Norfolk town today, Friday.

Members of Lynn’s civic community, together with veterans and family of those who served in the Far East during the Second World War, gathered in Tower Gardens to commemorate not only the victory over Japan but also the end of the conflict.

A large crowd of members of the public also attended making it one of the largest of the VJ Day events for several years, organisers said.

The civic party and Far East Prisoners of War family members gather at the VJ Day Service of Commemoration. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The service was led by All Saints’ curate Ben Almond, and West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen gave a civic welcome to all attending the special 80th anniversary commemorative service, organised by the Lynn branch of the RAF Association.

The welcome was followed by wreath-laying at the Burma Star memorial, by both the civic party and family of those who had served in the Far East.

The service also saw readings from family members of those who had served in what was commonly known as the ‘Forgotten Army’.

Wreaths were laid at Lynn's Tower Gardens. Picture: West Norfolk Council

A large number from Norfolk, serving in the 4th, 5th and 6th Battalions of the Royal Norfolk Regiment, were sent to Singapore as reinforcements arriving in January 1942, just as the Japanese were on a headlong drive to the fortress.

Singapore capitulated on February 14 and with few managing to escape, the majority found themselves as POWs for the next three-and-half years, in the most brutal and inhospitable of conditions.

Unlike the celebrations that took place following the defeat of Germany, for those who returned from the Far East - whether returning POWs or servicemen from the 14th Army - there was no civic welcome home, with many struggling to come to terms with life back in the UK and many never recovered from their experience,

The RAF Association event organiser, Major (Ret’d) Gary Walker said: “Although those serving in the Far East were generally forgotten by society as a whole, there were a large number of troops from the local area who were involved in fighting the most brutal of enemies and whose sacrifice we are determined will never now be forgotten.”