New event launched as part of North Lynn’s community RISE project
A race-themed event, spearheaded as part of an ongoing initiative to help combat crime and improve community wellbeing, has been praised by a West Norfolk councillor.
Borough councillor Ben Jones joined members of King’s Lynn’s police for the launch of an exciting youth-oriented event at North Lynn’s The Beacon.
Cllr Jones, Labour councillor for North Lynn, and the officers turned up to support the RISE project’s motor-racing event held on Friday, April 11 and aimed at young people aged nine to 16.
The RISE project is a community-led initiative focused on tackling crime and improving the area, with the Losinga Road centre playing a key role as a partner and community space, hosting events such as weekly Pizza Projects for young people.
The race event featured themed games, a racing simulator tournament, arts and crafts and other activities.
Cllr Jones said: “This has been a great piece of collaboration work with partner agencies - showing that when we are invested in a common goal, we get results and we make an impact so that the community benefits.”
RISE is a community-focused initiative and part of the Clear, Hold, Build strategy, aimed at addressing crime and anti-social behaviour, improving community safety and boosting residents’ confidence.
It was launched in North Lynn last year initially led by Norfolk Police and is supported by a number of partner agencies.