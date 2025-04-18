A race-themed event, spearheaded as part of an ongoing initiative to help combat crime and improve community wellbeing, has been praised by a West Norfolk councillor.

Borough councillor Ben Jones joined members of King’s Lynn’s police for the launch of an exciting youth-oriented event at North Lynn’s The Beacon.

Cllr Jones, Labour councillor for North Lynn, and the officers turned up to support the RISE project’s motor-racing event held on Friday, April 11 and aimed at young people aged nine to 16.

Pictured last year at the launch of the RISE project in North Lynn are Rev Jon Price (far left) with police officers and firefighters spearheading the initiative

The RISE project is a community-led initiative focused on tackling crime and improving the area, with the Losinga Road centre playing a key role as a partner and community space, hosting events such as weekly Pizza Projects for young people.

The race event featured themed games, a racing simulator tournament, arts and crafts and other activities.

Cllr Jones said: “This has been a great piece of collaboration work with partner agencies - showing that when we are invested in a common goal, we get results and we make an impact so that the community benefits.”

RISE is a community-focused initiative and part of the Clear, Hold, Build strategy, aimed at addressing crime and anti-social behaviour, improving community safety and boosting residents’ confidence.

It was launched in North Lynn last year initially led by Norfolk Police and is supported by a number of partner agencies.