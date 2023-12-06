In his weekly The Bar Man column, Jeff Hoyle discusses his love of cinema...

One of my earliest memories is pestering my mother to take me to the pictures to see a Robin Hood film. She did, but before that she took me to see South Pacific, followed a few days later by Robin Hood, though I have no idea which film it was.

Perhaps the 1938 Errol Flynn version re-released on the back of the Richard Greene TV series. Did you know that Richard Greene died at Kelling Hall near Holt?

Jeff Hoyle

Anyway for a few years after that, I was a regular at the Saturday morning matinees and remember especially the Brooke Bond Tea special events where an empty tea packet allowed admission and you could top up your collection of cards for your albums, some of which are still tucked away in the attic.

By the time I came down to Lynn, work took up most of my time and the cinema was a thing of the past. I remember seeing Blade Runner at the Pilot and Christiane F at the Majestic when it was all one big screen, but that was about it until I retired.

Luckily, this coincided with the formation of the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club, still going strong and offering eight films at the Guildhall per season for £17 with lots of social events as well.

The Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn

With the Corn Exchange and Majestic having half a dozen screens between them and all tickets at very reasonable prices, there has never been a better time to be a film fan.

This love of the cinema reached its peak with the Lynn film festival in late November.

By the time we had finished the ‘I’ll go to that one if you go to this’ we had 12 events booked over the four days. Every one was brilliant.

Who would have thought that Smoke Sauna Sisterhood featuring a bunch of Estonian women gossiping for 90 minutes in a smoke-filled sauna could be so riveting, or that The Guardian could be so wrong when it only placed Stop Making Sense, the Talking Heads film at number three on its all-time greatest list of concert films when it is so clearly should be number one?

Art, crime, gangsters, ghosts, biography, a silent film with a live soundtrack, a talk plus something for children, students and Ukrainian speakers.

The organisers, especially Ian, deserve huge credit for the event and especially the selection of films.

There wasn’t much time between some of them, so a quick bite in the Poco Lounge set us up for the next event more than once. Excellent food, great staff, but unfortunately no cask ale.

The Corn Exchange was good for coffee and chocolate bars but again no cask ale, so we spent rather more time than usual in the Ferry Lane Social Club post-performance.

I hope the quality of that Rudgate Viking ale didn’t lead us to outstay our welcome. One question remains for me.

We were treated to a reel of local adverts before each film which included publicity for the Panto. This year it is Dick Whittington and his Cat.

The cat looked brilliant, performing all sorts of acrobatics on the press day. However, in all the posters for the panto, the cat does not appear. Nor is the actor who plays the cat given a credit.

How can you have Dick Whittington and his Cat without a cat? Every year Scott Cripps is back ‘by popular demand’.

Let's also demand that Daisy Fitzgerald gets her name on the credits and picture on the poster, and praise the Lynn News for featuring her in its preview.

