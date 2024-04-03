A one-of-a-kind business in town has expanded into newly renovated premises.

Fluential, Norfolk's only influencer marketing agency and part of the Maze Group, opened the doors to its new office at Suite 14 in St Ann’s House, on St Ann’s Street in Lynn, yesterday morning.

At its former premises, staff only had access to one room with five desks -which covered the amount of people already in there, so they had no more space.

The new office for the business

As a result of this, the company wanted to expand, so moved out of Maze Media HQ. Staff now occupy much bigger premises with four rooms with the hopes of continuing to grow.

The aim for the business going forward is to continue to bring an added level of creativity and modernism to the county.

The new office for the business

Harry Seaton, managing director of Fluential, said: “We are Norfolk's only dedicated influencer marketing agency, and we are in Lynn.

“There are agencies that offer influencing marketing as an added extra but they don't have a team dedicated to it, and that is what we are and that is why people come to us - because we are specialists.

“I think we just want to keep small towns like Lynn provided with opportunities here for people to work in more modern fields that they would usually have to move away for within the town.”

The new office for the business

Fluential works with local businesses such as Adrian Flux, Bikesure, Learning Resources, and Greater Anglia, as well as others further across the UK and into Europe and America.

Mr Seaton added: “In my unbiased opinion, it's perhaps one of the nicest looking offices in the area thanks to my girlfriend, employees and interior designer.

“We are continuing to grow with a current active hunt for junior staff to join immediately.

The new office for the business

“I guess we are trying to bring some of that city feel and energy. There is no reason why offices in Lynn have to remain stuck in the past and dated.

“We have not covered up any original features on the building - we have highlighted them, but by refreshing the place and leaning in the history of it.

“It is all about improving the town and the town's offerings for both local businesses and the people who live in it.

“We are only ever going to be a small part of that. We are never going to be Lynn’s biggest employer, but for the people who do come here we can hopefully give them something worth staying for.”