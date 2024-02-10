A 30-year-old told the court there “isn’t a lot I can say” about why he decided to drive while being over three times the specified drug limit.

Wesley Britton, of Pullover Road in Tilney All Saints, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Britton was pulled over by police on Lynn’s Hardwick Road on June 29, 2023, as officers believed he was speeding.

The incident happened on Hardwick Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb said that police decided to do a drug swipe on Britton, which came back positive for having 6.1mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – a cannabis breakdown – in his system. The legal limit to drive is 2mcg.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “There isn’t a lot I can say. I smoke it every night, that’s what happened.

“It was still in my system, I’m very sorry."

Magistrates disqualified Britton from driving for 12 months and he was fined £120.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £50.