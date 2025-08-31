Buildings not usually open to the public will be welcoming visitors on Sunday, September 14 when West Norfolk celebrates Heritage Open Day.

In King’s Lynn, the free annual event will run from 10am to 4pm, celebrating the town’s heritage, history and culture.

This year’s theme is architecture and the town’s civic society, which organises the event, said it is perfect for the town with events and attractions for the whole family.

Flashback to a re-enactment outside the Custom House

Attractions will include:

* Local historian Dr Paul Richards giving a talk on Lynn’s architecture

* An exhibition of photographs

* New historic buildings opening up this year

Lynn has a uniquely rich heritage dating back almost a thousand years and there will be 50 historic buildings open, many of which are private houses and businesses not open to the public on any other day of the year.

“‘This year we are delighted to add the Valiant Sailor to our open day,” said Kim Leonard, civic society treasurer. “A wonderful old pub now a private home. Also new for 2025 is Ward Gethin Archer’s private courtyard garden.”

“Heritage Open Day creates a great atmosphere in the town which is filled with visitors enjoying all the attractions,” said Laura Gunn, one of three volunteers from the society who organise the event.

“It is so satisfying for us to see the smiles on the faces of residents and visitors of all ages and makes the months of preparation all worthwhile.”

The Jewish Cemetery at Millfleet will also be open

Anna Gunn, society secretary, added: “There is so much going on and this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the King’s Lynn Borough Council and their staff, our sponsors, the entertainers, building owners, stall holders, the Town Guides and other local charities.

“I want to especially thank our stewards and volunteers. Without them we would not be able to open many of the buildings that will be accessible on the day.”

The open day boasts a wide range of entertainment including traditional folk music, a 1940s singer and jazz band located in historic pubs such as the Lattice House, Crown and Mitre and WhataHoot distillery.

Set sail with the Baden Powell replica fishing smack

Elsewhere in town there will be Morris dancers, singers, talks, walks and exhibitions. There will be stalls in King’s Staithe Square, as well as entertainers, the East Norfolk Militia will be mustering next to the Custom House and there will be a produce market at the Saturday Market Place.

The town hall will be open, visitors can call in for a cuppa and raise money for the mayor’s charities. It’s easy to reach all the attractions as there will be free buses to the South Gate, Hardwick Cemetery and Gaywood’s St Faith’s Church with its unique panels showing the Armada, Queen Elizabeth I and the Gunpowder Plot.

Take a ferry ride to West Lynn to visit St Peter’s Church and see the Lynn waterfront from a different perspective.

The Pilot's Office at the Conservancy Board is one of the attractions opening

In The Walks, which are beautifully maintained by the council’s parks department, there will be re-enactors recreating life in medieval times and the Civil War, also birds of prey on display and a train ride. In Red Mount Chapel, there will be atmospheric music from the 16th and 17th centuries.

The Town Guides will be providing guided walks in town and Gaywood to give a taste of the history of some of the buildings and people. If some places seem a bit far to walk, hop on one of the vintage buses for a free ride.

West Norfolk Council will be staging its Classic Car Day in the Tuesday Market Place at the same time. The market place itself has plenty of interesting buildings to see, including the Corn Exchange, 19 Tuesday Market Place and also the popular the Second World War air-raid shelters under the car park which attract hundreds of visitors on the day.

Programmes with all the details will be available from Lynn’s Tourist Information Centre at Stories of Lynn (open every day 10am to 4.30pm) and at locations around the town giving details of buildings and events, a bus timetable and activity times.

There will also be an interactive map on the civic society website at: www.kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk