Here are the latest plans submitted to West Norfolk Borough Council...

Barton Bendish: 23/00614/F, Hill Farm, Boughton Long Road, installation of digestate tank and an extended concrete apron around the tank for access.

Bircham: 23/00768/FM, land south of 16 Lynn Road, Great Bircham, construction of 12 new dwellings, change of use of land adjoining to shared woodland/meadow outdoor space.

planning applications

Brancaster: 23/00644/F, 14 Common Lane, Brancaster Staithe, proposed rear extension;

23/00749/F, Fairways, 14 The Cricket Pasture, Burnham Deepdale,

single storey rear extension to form kitchen/dining and snug. Re ordering plan. Single storey boat store.

Burnham Overy: 23/00750/F, Church Hill Farmhouse, Church Hill Farm, Wells Road, Burnham Overy Town, installation of five boreholes for new ground source heat pump to replace existing oil boiler.

Castle Acre: 23/00556/F, Arch House, 12 Bailey Street, installation of a roof top solar PV system.

Clenchwarton: 23/00668/F, East View Farm, 20 Church Road, variation of condition 3 and 4 of planning consent 22/01711/F- demolition of existing west projection of property and rebuild with new construction on the same footprint.

Dersingham: 23/00661/F, 10 Woodside Avenue, proposed single storey rear extension, new roof and rooflights to existing side infill

extension and new window to front elevation;

23/00664/F, 31 Saxon Way, proposed single storey extension to form additional living space to the rear and new porch.

East Winch: 23/00659/F, The Brickyard, Main Road, West Bilney, single storey side extension to bungalow and associated works.

Feltwell: 23/00429/FM Feltwell, G C Field and Sons, Southery Road Farm, Ploughmans Drove, agricultural development: new grain storage building;

23/00615/F, 16 Munsons Place, single storey rear infill extension.

Great Massingham: 23/00656/F, 12 Station Road, first floor rear extension.

Heacham: 23/00628/F, 45 Marram Way, proposed single storey front and rear extensions to existing dwelling.

Lynn: 23/00562/F, 38 Bagge Road, retrospective application: construction of larger replacement conservatory;

23/00635/F, North Lynn Farm, Estuary Road, conversion of existing barn to commercial offices and storage;

23/00660/A, Tesco, St Faiths Drive, Gaywood, advertisement application for 1 x 4.3m high internally illuminated double sided gantry;

Old Hunstanton: 23/00369/F and 23/00370/LB, 66 Church Road, partial demolition of garden wall to accommodate new access and parking and repair of the existing wall.

Pentney: 23/00795/CM, Pentney Quarry, Abbey Road, County matters: variation of condition 1 (approved plans and documents)

and condition 2 (time limits) of planning permission ref FUL/2021/0009 for retrospective use of land for the stockpiling of sand and gravel to allow continued use of stockpiling area until 31 December 2036

23/00796/CM, Pentney Quarry, Abbey Road, County matters: variation of condition 1 (approved plans and documents) and condition 2 (time limits) of planning permission ref: FUL/2020/0108 for retrospective retention and continued use of weighbridge cabin, weighbridge, viewing platform, shipping container, electrical shed with substation and foul and

surface water infrastructure to allow continued use of the plant and buildings until 31 December 2036.

Snettisham: 23/00662/LB, 17 Hall Road, application for listed building consent to extend and convert existing outbuilding.

South Creake: 23/00677/LDE, Sutton House, 33 Back Street, application for a lawful development certificate for the existing use of land as garden land associated with Sutton House.

South Wootton: 23/00784/F, Marvin, 4 Elmhurst Drive, construction of single storey attached garage extension.

Terrington St Clement: 23/00471/F, barn at land north-east of Four Winds and Marlian and west of 112A Jankin Lane, conversion of the existing agricultural barn into dwelling house (C3). Proposed extension to existing barn. Proposed cart shed style garage. Change of use from agricultural land to residential garden;

23/00669/F, Jan-Nor, 3 Church Bank, addition of conservatory lobby to front of detached bungalow.

Upwell: 23/00647/F, 97 School Road, proposed log cabin annexe for family members, to be used ancillary to the main dwelling in aid of the family run butchers.

Walpole: 23/00794/F, Mansefield, Marsh Road, Walpole St Andrew, retrospective application for containers for machine stores associated with the land and gravel material covering.

Walsoken: 23/00655/F, The Bungalow, Wilkins Road, variation of condition 2 and 7 of planning application 22/00751/F: replacement dwelling and new culvert access.

Watlington: 23/00755/F, The Birches, 8 Fen Road, proposed single storey extensions and alterations to existing dwelling with detached cartshed.

West Acre: 23/00552/F and 23/00553/LB, Old Theatre Workshop, 9 Abbey Road, River Road, new windows, heat pump units + replacement door at Theatre Workshop.

West Rudham: 23/00473/F, Bay Tree Cottage, Lynn Road, creation of a home office/recreational room and conversion of garage and

adjoining open fronted car port to the rear of property.

West Winch: 23/00785/F, 19 Row Hill, retrospective application: to retain cladding replacing former hanging tiles.

BRECKLAND

South Pickenham: 3PL/2023/0457. 2 The Bungalow, The Street, single storey rear/side extension with rear facing dormer and balcony above, erection of garage with cartilage with new access.