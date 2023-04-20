A number of roads in Lynn town centre will be closed or have restricted access when a 10K run returns next Sunday.

Thousands of runners will be descending on the town on April 30 for the return of the area's biggest road running event, the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, in partnership with West Norfolk Council, event organisers are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the town's roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The start of GEAR in King's Lynn last year

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

"We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.

"We are excited to return to King's Lynn for what promises to be another fantastic event in the town.”

The 10K race will start at 9.30am and will finish and start at the Tuesday Market Place and will finish outside the Corn Exchange.

The Recipharm Mini GEAR will start at 11.45am on the Tuesday Market Place.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4.30am and 4pm on Sunday.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including London Road, Boal Street and King Street from 4.30am to 1pm on Sunday.

Road closures will begin at 4.30am around the start/finish line on the Tuesday Market Place.

The rest of the closures on route will be enforced from 8.30am including: King Street, Purfleet Place, South Quay, Boal Street, Church Street, Saturday Market Place, High Street, Norfolk Street, Tower Street, St James Street, Stonegate Street, Milfleet, St James Road, London Road, Wisbech Road and Clenchwarton Road.

The final closure on route will be reopened for 1pm with London Road and Clenchwarton Road reopened for 11.15am – 11.30am.

For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions visit https://www.runforall.com/media/4pmfni24/2023-gear-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

The event is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including its official partner charities: the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, The Purfleet Trust, Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital – Dementia Care Appeal, Break and the 8:56 Foundation.

Also taking place on the same day is the Recipharm GEAR 10K Team Challenge. Sitting alongside the main event of the day, the newly branded ‘Team Challenge’ is open to teams of at least five members.

This will see teams battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions – rather than competing as individuals, participants will work collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time.

The Recipharm Mini GEAR will also be held on the same day.

Featuring a 1.9km route for children aged 6+, children of all backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to take part, including those with disabilities and any other special considerations.

Organisers are encouraging those with any special considerations to get in touch in order to facilitate all to have the best experience on the day.

Each finisher will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR medal, and all finishers under 18 will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR finisher T-shirt.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, the East Anglia’s Children Hospices (EACH).

Global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company Recipharm (previously known as Bespak Europe Ltd) has built on its longstanding support of the event by once again becoming title sponsor of all three events.

The Recipharm GEAR 10K is supported by West Norfolk Council, Alive, Coopah, Radio West Norfolk, Personal Best Vests, Business Desk, Shokz, Your Local Paper, High 5, Arla Protein and Marathon Photos.

Entries are still open and potential participants can go to www.runforall.com to enter.

