A survey of Lynn town centre shows a number of businesses remain open for essential items and takeaway services.

Non-essential retailers have been told they must close their doors during the latest national coronavirus lockdown in England.

Whether a shop can remain open depends on whether the government classes them as an essential retailer.

While some businesses have closed their doors, some will be able to offer home delivery or click and collect services.

Coffee shops including Costa, Starbucks, and Caffè Nero can serve food and drinks for takeaway only, while fast food restaurant Wimpy is also open for takeaways only.

McDonald’s will still be operating its drive-thru and delivery services.

Takeaways are available at the Double Dragon Noodle Bar from 11am to 4pm, and the Silver Spoon Cafe from 9.30am to 5pm.

Holland & Barrett, QD, Savers, Superdrug and Wilco are all open as usual.

And the post office and supermarkets also remains open for business.

Hughes Electrical and Cooper Elms are operating as click and collect services in the town. Van Pelt’s Butchers and St James Bedcentre offer delivery service, while M & AFruit and Veg is open from 8am to 5pm. Vancouver Butcher is also open.