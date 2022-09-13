Several retailers with shops in West Norfolk have announced they will be shut on Monday while the Queen's funeral takes place.

Primark has confirmed it will be closed, as have many other businesses such as WH Smith, B&Q and Argos, as well as supermarkets Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Aldi.

This is to allow their colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral, which takes place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, which is a bank holiday, at 11am.

Alongside these retailers, Alive Leisure will also close all its sites across the region, including Lynnsport and Lynn's Corn Exchange.

"We would like our staff to share this time with their families," said Kathryn Bithray, of Alive Leisure.

All stores are expected to return to normal trading hours on Tuesday, September 20.