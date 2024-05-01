With the environment high on its agenda, a town school is making improvements to its surroundings.

Eco warriors at The King Edward VII Academy in Lynn have been working hard to make changes around the school.

The students are encouraged to identify ways in which they can make the academy more eco-friendly and create initiatives that get the whole school recycling more, wasting less, and finding sustainable solutions.

KES Academy improves its environment

Under the supervision of Mr Douglas, they are currently doing daily litter picks at lunch and creating student-friendly ways of making a difference.

Mr Douglas, eco lead, said: "The eco warriors at KES have shown outstanding determination in clearing up and maintaining a clean community.

“Their dedication is a fantastic example of respecting our environment.

“I hope this is the start of KES moving towards the school green award in the future."

The academy is working towards achieving the Green Flag Award.

In order to achieve this, the eco warriors will lead on energy, litter, school grounds, waste minimisation, global perspectives, biodiversity, water, healthy living, and transport.

The group is growing weekly and is making a positive impact on the environment.

Principal Darren Hollingsworth said: "We teach KES pupils that we should all take responsibility for our community and keeping it tidy and litter-free is a crucial part of what we stand for.

"Our eco team are role models of the highest calibre whose integrity shines through every day whilst they undertake their duties. They are taking responsibility. They are making a difference. They are pure KES."