A disabled woman has accused a housing association of not taking mould “seriously” after issues with her home which caused her health to worsen.

Alex Stickels, 43, was living at the Chequers Close property in Grimston with her partner Richard Cooter, 47, along with their rescue animals, but the home had holes in the roof, a burst pipe and mould, after which Freebridge Community Housing moved them into temporary accommodation in Lynn.

But the couple had to return to the property to move out their belongings, check on animals and take mould-covered items to the tip.

Mould in the bedroom corner of the property, pictured in December 2022

However, in doing so, Miss Stickels said the mould took hold in her car, which then began to affect her health.

Miss Stickels and Mr Cooter paid to have the car deep cleaned, but it was only a week before the mould had returned and was once again making her ill.

So, they had to hire a van - as they needed to travel back to the Grimston property to collect more items and look after their rescue pheasant Pepin - but that left them out of pocket.

Alex Stickels and Richard Cooter with Squeak the duck

Miss Stickels had asked Freebridge for help to cover these costs - as she says if they had dealt with the issues with the home when she first reported them in November, this would not have happened - but she said they declined.

In the meantime, staff at A10 Auto Centre have been “amazing” in allowing them to hire the van and await payment.

“They put making sure the humans and animals weren’t suffering before money,” she said.

“But there’s no end in sight, the payments [for the van] are going up, and I still have to fix the car. It’s a complete nightmare.”

An exposed rotting roof beam at the home, pictured in November 2022

Miss Stickels - who runs social enterprise Gecko Gifts with Mr Cooter, which until last year was based in Hunstanton and then moved online, said despite its 10-year anniversary this week, they will be having to close it down.

“Richard is my carer and he hasn’t been able to put the hours in,” she said.

“He now needs to claim universal credit and because of this whole mess, we won’t be able to keep it going.”

Workmen cover open holes at the property

She said that will mean a loss for the Fair Trade suppliers and charities who benefitted from it.

The pair also rescue animals, and three years ago took in duck Squeak, who was found in a drain in Heacham and now is susceptible to respiratory illnesses.

Miss Stickels said that professionals have told her that the mould was due to ‘penetrating damp’, so there was nothing they could have done to stop it.

A Freebridge spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry to hear about the damage suffered at Miss Stickels’ home. We take all cases of damp and mould very seriously.

“Miss Stickels reported a roof leak in November which was attended to promptly. However, sadly following this, she then experienced a burst water pipe in December, which in turn caused water damage.

"A great deal of work is now required and we have so far been unable to agree convenient access with Miss Stickels to commence this work.

“In the meantime, we have funded suitable alternate accommodation for her, suited to the needs of Miss Stickels and her pet duck. As soon as the work is able to be done, she will, of course, be able to return to her property.

“We have also provided Miss Stickels with a cash voucher for £100 to support her financially and have offered to have her car valeted, which was declined.

"Miss Stickels has made a complaint about the situation, and we are currently reviewing our response in light of her comments, to see whether any more can be done to assist in these difficult circumstances.”