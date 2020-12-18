A parent has defended a Gaywood school which has come under fire this week due to the perceived unfairness of the punishment system.

Multiple Howard Junior School parents contacted the Lynn News and took to social media after pupils were excluded from certain activities, for reasons such as being behind in reading or having unsigned homework diaries.

But one father, whose two children attend the school, said certain individuals have caused the social media storm, which he described as "mayhem".

The father, named Martin, but who did not wish to disclose his surname, said: "From the first day my children joined the school, it was clearly explained to us how they rewards kids and why they will get punishments.

"It is not like these punishments are out of the blue. That is their policy. We signed a verbal contract with the school when they started, understanding how the system works."

He believes those parents who did not sign homework or reading diaries are to blame as the process in place takes "no more than a minute of their time."

Martin describes the school's software for homework and remote learning as being "straightforward", and he stated his children are more than happy to do the work they are set. The parent also said the work is not issued daily, and they have plenty of time to complete it.

He added: "Homework and duties are part of life and that is how my children have been brought up. I do not understand why some have taken these decisions to withdraw students because they have not done their work.

"I think it is down to the parents' laziness and it's their fault rather than the school's."

The father-of-two added that his wife heard "foul language" being directed at staff this morning which was deemed inappropriate with children present.

Martin said: "The fact they would use those words in front of kids shows their understanding of the world. They are blaming the school for their own faults."

Due to the level of the online response to the situation, the school withdrew all punishments, but parents have continued to voice discontent.

One parent issued a formal complaint to Ofsted and Norfolk County Council over conduct at the school following the punishments issued last week.

The Lynn News reached out to Howard Junior School for a comment but did not receive a response.