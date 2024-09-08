A 46-year-old claimed he only became abusive towards the police after they detained his wife.

Lee Marks, of Goodwins Road in Lynn, was approached by officers at around 7.30pm on July 12 when he began acting in an “anti-social” manner.

He was handed a Section 35 dispersal notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, having also been given one the previous week.

Lee Marks appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

However, he became abusive towards the officers, shouting and swearing at them in Lynn in view of children.

After becoming confrontational, he was arrested.

Marks appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress.

Appearing unrepresented, he originally said: “I didn’t do nothing wrong.

“I was walking along and the police had hold of my wife. I just went up to see what they were doing, and it just exploded.

“It is the same old, same old, once you are known by the police unfortunately.”

However, Marks added: “Yeah, I was shouting and swearing, I admit.

“One thing I would say is I never had any intent to cause alarm or distress to members of the public. I am not that kind of person.”

Magistrates handed Marks a 12-month conditional discharge, while he will pay a £26 victim surcharge - but no court costs due to his means.