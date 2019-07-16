‘They’re leaving me with just £50 a week’, says disabled West Norfolk veteran

A disabled veteran has claimed he will be left with only about £50 a week to live on if he loses vital benefit payments.

Pensioner Peter White, of North Lynn, who is registered blind and suffers from various other medical conditions, claims he has been told the payments, worth around £1,400 a month, are to be stopped.

Norfolk County Council officials say they will meet him to discuss what they claim is a “routine” assessment of his care needs.

Peter White of North Lynn is pictured with his wife Brenda

But Mr White, 66, fears the stress of losing the payment could lead to him suffering another stroke.

And he says it is a shabby way to treat an old soldier who suffered severe injuries when he was blown up while serving in Northern Ireland in the early 1970s.

He said: “I feel I am being victimised for being a soldier.”

Mr White and his wife, Brenda, who also has various health issues, say they were told in a telephone call on Friday that Mr White’s £1,400 monthly benefits were to be stopped.

The money is partly used to pay his carer and for emergency contingencies.

Mrs White said that, if the stress of withdrawal of the monthly payment leads to her husband having another stroke, she will sue the county council. He previously suffered a stroke 10 years ago.

She said: “This is a despicable way to treat a war veteran and we have worked out that he will be left with £200 a month to live on. You should not be penalised for being ill.”

The couple’s case is being supported by county councillor Alexandra Kemp, who claims the couple’s plight illustrates a broader lack of compassion in the care system.

She said that, in February this year, the county council voted through the Minimum Income Guarantee (MIG) changes to increase social care charges for disabled people of working age, which she voted against.

Although the county council has said both that, and Mr White’s status as a war pensioner, are not part of the assessment process, she feels their case, and others, show the need for change.

She said: “The system is phenomenally complex and seems almost designed to cause distress.”

A council spokesman said yesterday: “Mr White is currently undergoing a routine financial assessment in relation to his social care package. “This is not related to the recent changes to the Minimum Income Guarantee (MIG) which only applies to working age people under 65.

“Arrangements are in place for a meeting with Mr White to discuss the full details of the assessment and to discuss his concerns.

“We will be able to reassure him, for instance, that his war disablement pension is protected.”

But Miss Kemp said she has tabled questions regarding Mr White’s situation ahead of a select committee meeting at County Hall on Friday.

Mr and Mrs White are also due to attend a lobby by disabled people at County Hall against MIG-related increases in social care charges on Saturday.