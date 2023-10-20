Students celebrated their achievements during a special day in Lynn with their family and friends last weekend.

The University Centre at West Anglia (UcWA) recognised the accomplishments of 100 graduates across 16 higher education programmes with a ceremony that took place in Lynn Minster on Saturday.

The College of West Anglia provides higher education opportunities to around 400 students, including degrees, higher apprenticeships, and HNC Higher National Certificates.

Students graduated at a ceremony in Lynn. Pictures: Paul Tibbs

The UcWA graduation procession through Lynn town centre

“The fact that UcWA can offer such a diverse and excellent quality range of higher education locally is due to the successful partnerships UcWA has established with Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Huddersfield,” a spokesperson said.

Dr Mark Norrish, pro vice chancellor at Anglia Ruskin University, and Dr Lynn Senior, director at the education and training consortium at the University of Huddersfield delivered the keynote speeches at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Simon Williams welcomed the veterinary nursing graduates into the Royal School of Veterinary Surgeons.

Simon Williams welcoming the Veterinary Nursing graduates into the Royal School of Veterinary Surgeons

Dr Mark Norrish, pro vice chancellor at Anglia Ruskin University, delivering a keynote speech at the UcWA graduation

UcWA students celebrating their graduation at Lynn Minster

Ruth Wilson (FdSc Veterinary Nursing and Applied Animal Behaviour) delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the student body and Lauretta Samuels (BSc Hons Veterinary Nursing and Applied Animal Behaviour) was awarded UcWA Outstanding Student of the Year 2023.

Following the ceremony, visitors to Lynn town centre looked on as UcWA graduates processed through the streets after graduating. As is tradition, the academic staff from UcWA and the deputy mayor of Lynn Paul Bland, with staff and mace bearers as well as the graduates’ friends and family, joined the procession through the town.

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia, said: “Our commitment to higher education has never been stronger and we want to raise aspirations, meet local employer skills needs, and provide greater opportunities for everyone.

Principal of CWA David Pomfret presenting Lauretta Samuels with the UcWA Outstanding Student Award 2023

Dr Lynn Senior, director at The Education and Training Consortium at the University of Huddersfield, delivering a keynote speech at the UcWA graduation

The UcWA graduation procession though Lynn town centre

“I am particularly pleased that our 2023 graduates achieved great success, with over 79% of all completing students achieving ‘Good’ degree outcomes (first class or upper second classifications).

“Our higher education students have sacrificed much to achieve success, but with the support of their family, friends, and ongoing support from staff, they have overcome many obstacles.

“Our graduates should be extremely proud of themselves and what they have achieved."