Two men who were drinking decided to keep their birthday celebrations going by stealing a bottle of wine each from a town’s bargain store.

Valdas Koncevicius, 51, and Romans Semjonovs, 43, both appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where they both pleaded guilty to the thefts which took place on September 27 –Koncevicius’ birthday.

Prosecutor Sarah Fiddy explained to magistrates that the duo went into B&M on the Hardwick Retail Park and headed to the alcohol aisle where they both picked up a bottle of wine valued at £6 each.

The duo each stole a bottle of wine from B&M on the Hardwick Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Semjonovs put the bottle in his jacket and left the store without paying. Shortly after, Koncevicius put a bottle in his bag and left the store.

However, they were both stopped by security and the items were recovered. Both were arrested.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said: “It was the birthday of Koncevicius, they had both been celebrating in fashion by consuming alcohol.

“They were in an intoxicated state and went into B&M and stole a bottle of wine each as they had run out.

“They were not greedy, they took themselves a bargain.”

Mr Sorrell explained that Koncevicius, of Sir Lewis Steet in Lynn, works in a recruitment role at a factory and Semjonovs is unemployed. Both had moved from Latvia to the UK five years ago.

Semjonovs, of no fixed address, was also in breach of a community order placed by the probation service for a separate offence.

Probation officer Lewis Spicer said: “I wouldn't say his cooperation (with his community order) is positive,” and explained that Semjonovs hadn’t completed much of his unpaid work.

Magistrates dealt with Semjonovs and Koncevicius in the same way by fining them £40 each.

They will both also pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £105.