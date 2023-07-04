A chart-topping musician enjoyed a meal at an independent restaurant in Lynn before headlining Festival Too at the weekend.

Example, whose real name is Elliot Gleave, stopped by at Purfleet Brasserie, on Purfleet Street, ahead of his slot at the free musical festival on the Tuesday Market Place, which saw record numbers attend on Saturday.

The star later shared pictures of his food with his 500,000 Instagram followers, saying: “Thank you to the lovely people at @purfleetbrasserie King’s Lynn.

“Perfect hosts pre-show. Highly recommend.”

The Changed the Way You Kiss Me, We’ll Be Coming Back and Kickstarts hit-maker also took photos with the restaurant's Emily Maginn, who co-owns it with Sam O’Callaghan.

She said: “Example and his team joined us Saturday evening for some food and drinks before his Festival Too show.

Singer Example with King's Lynn's Purfleet Brasserie co-owner Emily Maginn before his Festival Too set. Picture: Purfleet Brasserie

Example headlined Festival Too on Saturday. Picture: Ian Ward

“It was lovely to host them and we’re glad they all enjoyed it!”

In a post on Facebook, the Purfleet Brasserie team added: “Thank you for popping by this evening @example, it was a pleasure to host you all!”

As well as praising them on his social media, Example – who was fresh from his recent Glastonbury set – also posted to his Instagram about the record-breaking crowd on Saturday night.

The 41-year-old said: “Thank you all so much for coming out to see me.”

Festival Too in King’s Lynn. Picture: Ian Ward

Example performing on the stage at Festival Too. Picture: Ian Ward

“And we turned that place upside down,” he added.

In other posts to his Instagram story, he thanked the “entire population of King’s Lynn for coming out to see” him and described Festival Too as the “best one yet”.

In a further post this morning, he said: “Reliving @festivaltoo still. King’s Lynn you were something else on Saturday.”