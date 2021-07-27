This is the dramatic scene earlier when there was a blaze in the Tennyson Avenue area of Lynn, this afternoon.

Thick black smoke rose high into the sky from the blaze, which is believed to have started in a shed. The smoke at the fire close to the College of West Anglia, could be seen by people across the town.

The video was sent in by Irina Romina Jechiu to the Lynn News facebook.

Witness Luke Nunn who sent pictures to the Lynn News on facebook said that the emergency services were quick to react and prevented the fire from spreading to the house.

Police and fire services were still on scene as the rain began to fall.

Tennyson Avenue fire. Photo: LUKE NUNN (49629746)