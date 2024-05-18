A man suffering from chronic toothache has been barred from a town chemist after stealing to help ease his pain.

Craig Morley, 56, of Pleasant Court in Lynn, stole £4.09 worth of medication from the town’s Boots store on March 4.

By doing so, he breached two conditional discharges handed to him in court - one last September, lasting for two years, and another in February lasting for six months.

The Boots store on High Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Morley appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

The court heard that he had entered Boots, picked up packets of bonjela and paracetamol and left without paying.

He was captured on CCTV footage, and when he next visited the store to pick up a prescription he was confronted by staff - but he denied the theft.

However, when he next returned he offered to pay for the items - but because of his earlier refusal, staff did not allow it. He was subsequently banned from the branch.

In court on Thursday, solicitor Richard Mann said that because of mental health conditions, Morley has struggled in the past to manage his money.

He therefore stole the bonjela and paracetamol to help tackle his chronic toothache.

The solicitor said that in the past few months, Morley’s drug use has decreased and his money management has improved.

“So there is progress which Mr Morley is making,” Mr Mann said.

He therefore urged magistrates to leave the two conditional discharges running.

The bench agreed to do so, letting the orders run their course due to the “positive signs” they heard about Morley’s lifestyle improvements.

For his theft, he was fined £40 and ordered to pay £4.09 in compensation to Boots.

He will also pay a £16 victim surcharge and £30 in court costs.