A woman who stole from a discount shop to help her friend says she is “bitterly ashamed”.

Sarah Daykin, 52, of Jubilee Avenue in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to theft.

She visited The Food Warehouse on the Hardwick Retail Park on October 25 and began placing goods in her trolley. However, she was then caught on CCTV stuffing them into a bag and leaving without paying.

Sarah Daykin stole from The Food Warehouse in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The haul came to a total of £40.85.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said Daykin was with a friend who was in “difficult financial circumstances” and “short of food” at the time, so she stole the items to help her.

“She is bitterly ashamed of herself,” he said.

With 19 previous offences to her name, one of which was a theft in June, magistrates handed Daykin an £80 fine.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.

