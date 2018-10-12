Thief steals purse from partially-blind woman in King's Lynn

Sarah Lane had her purse stolen when shopping in a Lynn store (4716399)

A partially-blind woman who had her purse stolen in a Lynn store is speaking out over her thief’s “disgusting and deplorable” actions.

Sarah Lane, of Dersingham, was browsing in Bonmarché, on High Street, when she was targeted by a woman, in her mid -20s, who distracted her before making off with her purse.

The 57-year-old said the woman has a distinctive hair colour, brown with a dyed orange tinge, is roughly 5ft 3in and had a slim build.

Mrs Lane said: “I do not understand how somebody could be so mean and do this to a partially-blind person. It is disgusting and deplorable.

“It has really upset me and has knocked my confidence. Now when I walk through town, I am worried she is going to see me and remember me.

“I came face-to-face with the woman and I can see her face in my nightmares. I hardly slept the night after this happened.”

Eye specialists have told Mrs Lane she has roughly 15 per cent of her vision remaining, although she believes it is closer to 30 per cent.

“It happened at around 10.30am on Tuesday. I came out of Lloyd’s Bank and went straight into Bonmarché. Somebody knocked into me in the store and I turned around to see who it was,” said Mrs Lane.

“I have a tiny bit of sight left and can see people and objects which are right in front of me. I came face-to-face with this woman and would be able to recognise her if I were to see her again.

“She was wearing thick glasses and was wearing a bright orange and florescent green top.

“She knocked into my cane and then chucked her items on to a clothing rail and quickly left the shop. It all happened within about five minutes.”

Bonmarché’s store manager was quick to alert Lynn Police, who were on scene within 20 to 30 minutes.

Mrs Lane added: “I was out starting my Christmas shopping early, shopping for my four grandchildren.

“I am diabetic and my emergency card and my prescription card was in my purse along with my bank cards and cash.

“It is disgusting how somebody could do this to anybody, especially somebody with a cane and who is visually impaired.”

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: “We were called shortly after 11am on Tuesday to High Street following reports of a theft. A woman had her purse stolen by another woman. Her purse contained bank cards and cash. Investigations and enquires are ongoing, including an investigation into CCTV.”

If you have any information which could assist Norfolk Police’s investigation, call 101 quoting reference number NC09102018-151.