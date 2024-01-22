A thief stole festive gifts, alcohol and cheese during a spate of offences late last year.

Laura Mackenzie, 34, who lives in Lynn but has no fixed abode, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday. She pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop.

On November 14, she walked along the Christmas aisle in Home Bargains in Lynn, picked up a number of gift sets worth a combined £52.93, and left without paying.

Laura Mackenzie stole from B&M in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Then, on November 19, she stole two bottles of martini, seven packets of cheese and a selection of meat – all worth £75 – from Tesco Express on Wootton Road.

Magistrates, chaired by Ginny Hutton, ordered Mackenzie to pay back the stores in compensation for the thefts.

She was also handed a 12-month conditional discharge, and will pay a £26 victim surcharge.

Mitigating, duty solicitor Charlotte Winchester told the court that Mackenzie has suffered with heroin addiction in the past, but is not currently using it and has “distanced herself from other drug users”.

She has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“These offences were committed within a short time of one another,” Ms Winchester said.

“At the time, she was struggling with her addiction.

“She is not heavily convicted despite her drug addictions for some time. Given that she is receiving help from the mental health team and is no longer using heroin, I would ask that you consider a conditional discharge.”